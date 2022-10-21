 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the south with
gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 6 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Kevin's Weather Forecast

After a "winter preview" earlier this week, Mother Nature's apology will bring some amazing fall weather back to mid-Michigan.

A southerly breeze will transport much warmer air into our area over the weekend.

We'll have a night with lots of stars and temperatures near 50 degrees overnight.

Temperatures will feel more like mid-September both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 70s and lots of sunshine.

Next week starts off dry with warmer than normal temperatures extending through most of the week.

Our next chance for rain is likely on Wednesday.

