Kevin's Weather Forecast

After a "winter preview" earlier this week, Mother Nature's apology will bring some amazing fall weather back to mid-Michigan.
A southerly breeze will transport much warmer air into our area over the weekend.
We'll have a night with lots of stars and temperatures near 50 degrees overnight.
Temperatures will feel more like mid-September both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 70s and lots of sunshine.
Next week starts off dry with warmer than normal temperatures extending through most of the week.
Our next chance for rain is likely on Wednesday.