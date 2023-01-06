 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Typical January weather has been absent so far this month with above normal temperatures each of the first 6 days of this month.

And it looks like that trend will continue.

Clouds will hang tough tonight with a few flurries possible and lows in the upper 20s.

Look for some sun Saturday with highs in the low 30s.

Morning sun on Sunday will give way to more clouds later in the day with highs from the low to mid 30s.

Above normal temperatures will carry through next week.

We should be around 30 degrees this time of year.

We'll see mid to upper 30s most of the week with just a chance of snow showers both Tuesday and Friday.

