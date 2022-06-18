Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for lots of sunshine today with pleasantly cool temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A northerly breeze will help keep temperatures down.
Overnight will be chilly under a clear sky.
Sunday will be another winner with some increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and highs in the mid 70s.
Next week we crank up the heat once again.
As a warm front passes through, there could be a few stray showers or thunderstorms first thing Monday morning.
Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday will be a scorcher with hazy, hot and humid conditions as highs surge into the mid 90s.