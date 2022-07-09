Kevin's Weather Forecast

You couldn't ask for a nicer weekend across mid-Michigan.
We'll have full sunshine today with comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Closer to the water, a northeast wind will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Overnight will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Expect more sunshine and pleasant conditions on Sunday as humidity levels remain low.
Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s.
Next week starts off dry with hotter weather in the upper 80s.
Our next chance for getting a little rain and a few thunderstorms will be on Tuesday.