Kevin's Weather Forecast

Holiday shopping won't be a problem today, as our weather will seem more like the end of October than the end of November.
Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.
A southwest wind will blow strongly by this afternoon with some gusts up to 30 mph.
Clouds roll in tonight ahead of a storm system that will bring some rain on Sunday.
By late in the day, some wet snowflakes are possible, especially north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Temperatures will reach their highs in the low 40s around lunchtime and fall into the afternoon, as we pick up a northerly wind, bringing in colder air.
Next week starts off dry, with another storm system bringing in rain late Tuesday, and a wintry mix of rain to snow showers Wednesday.