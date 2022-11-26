 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 33 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Holiday shopping won't be a problem today, as our weather will seem more like the end of October than the end of November.

Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

A southwest wind will blow strongly by this afternoon with some gusts up to 30 mph.

Clouds roll in tonight ahead of a storm system that will bring some rain on Sunday.

By late in the day, some wet snowflakes are possible, especially north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Temperatures will reach their highs in the low 40s around lunchtime and fall into the afternoon, as we pick up a northerly wind, bringing in colder air.

Next week starts off dry, with another storm system bringing in rain late Tuesday, and a wintry mix of rain to snow showers Wednesday.

