Kevin's Weather Forecast

Clouds hung tough today across most of mid-Michigan.
Only far northern communities saw much sun.
A northeast wind also held temperatures down to early autumn levels for the second day in a row.
The good news - more sunshine and warmer weather the rest of the week.
Under mostly cloudy skies tonight, temperatures will sag into the upper 50s to around 60.
Far north, with any clearing, could see upper 40s to low 50s.
Everyone sees more sunshine on Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees, except cooler by the water due to a northerly breeze.
Wednesday through Friday will be filled with sunshine with highs in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday could be our hottest day of the week, as we climb into the mid 80s.
Rain chances increase late into the weekend.