Kevin's Weather Forecast

We'll have a nice run of extra mild weather for the rest of the year and to kick off 2023.
Look for increasing cloudiness today with an isolated late day shower possible and highs near 50 degrees close to midnight.
Friday morning, temperatures start off in the low 50s, but fall from there with the passage of a cold front.
The last time we were at 50 degrees or higher was back on December 3rd.
A few showers are possible.
We'll end the year on Saturday with some rain and colder weather with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.
The near year begins with lots of clouds with highs in the low 40s.
We could make a run into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday, even with some rain moving back into mid-Michigan.