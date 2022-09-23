Kevin's Weather Forecast

We kicked off the fall season with a real "teeth rattler" this morning.
Temperatures dipped into the mid to upper 30s.
Even a lot of sunshine couldn't help temperatures recover much, just into the low to mid 60s.
Cooler than normal weather will be with us through the weekend.
Look for more clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
There's a chance of showers Saturday with afternoon highs back into the low to mid 60s.
Additional nuisance showers continue into Sunday and early next week.
Afternoon temperatures will gradually cool down to the upper 50s for Monday & Tuesday.
Drier weather with more sunshine returns beginning Wednesday.