Kevin's Weather Forecast

A Heat Advisory is in effect into this evening for mid-Michigan.
It will be a scorcher with record to near record heat today and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Tonight will be muggy and warm as lows only dip into the low 70s.
Wednesday will be hot, but not as humid as our wind turns to the northwest, ushering in drier air.
Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s.
We'll see lots of sunshine and dry conditions into the weekend.
Our next chance of rain could happen late Saturday into Sunday morning.