Kevin's Weather Forecast

After a fantastic start to the month of October on Saturday with high temperatures up to 70 degrees across parts of mid-Michigan, we'll turn a bit cooler today.
Despite a lot of sunshine, a northeast wind and passage of a weak cold front will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Some passing clouds are possible overnight with very chilly weather in the mid 30s inland to low to mid 40s close to the water.
The next three days will be dry with warmer weather and lots of sunshine.
By Wednesday, we could easily be in the low to mid 70s.
After that, a more potent cold front will give us our next chance of rain on Thursday.
Colder weather dives in for the end of the week.
Temperatures will struggle to around 50 on Friday.