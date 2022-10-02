 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northeast with gusts up to 24 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EDT Sunday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Kevin's Weather Forecast

After a fantastic start to the month of October on Saturday with high temperatures up to 70 degrees across parts of mid-Michigan, we'll turn a bit cooler today.

Despite a lot of sunshine, a northeast wind and passage of a weak cold front will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some passing clouds are possible overnight with very chilly weather in the mid 30s inland to low to mid 40s close to the water.

The next three days will be dry with warmer weather and lots of sunshine.

By Wednesday, we could easily be in the low to mid 70s.

After that, a more potent cold front will give us our next chance of rain on Thursday.

Colder weather dives in for the end of the week.

Temperatures will struggle to around 50 on Friday.

