Kevin's Weather Forecast

Mid-summer heat continues not only this weekend, but also into next week.
Look for a mix of sun & clouds with afternoon highs in the low 80s.
A few showers or even a rumble of thunder are possible into Sunday morning.
It will be mild & muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Another batch of showers & thunderstorms will develop late in the day and into early Monday morning.
Summer weather continues through Wednesday before another round of rain & storms ahead of a cold front.
Temperatures turn sharply colder by the end of the week with highs dropping into the 60s.