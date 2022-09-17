 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Mid-summer heat continues not only this weekend, but also into next week.

Look for a mix of sun & clouds with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

A few showers or even a rumble of thunder are possible into Sunday morning.

It will be mild & muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another batch of showers & thunderstorms will develop late in the day and into early Monday morning.

Summer weather continues through Wednesday before another round of rain & storms ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures turn sharply colder by the end of the week with highs dropping into the 60s.

