Kevin's Weather Forecast

Summer weather returns to mid-Michigan today.
Look for a mix of sun & clouds.
It will be a hot, humid and windy today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight and Saturday are ALERT DAYS for strong to severe thunderstorms.
High wind gusts and torrential downpours are possible overnight into Saturday.
We'll start off the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s.
Showers linger into Sunday morning.
We'll dry out Monday and Tuesday before more rain returns mid-week.
Temperatures remain below normal in the low to mid 60s.