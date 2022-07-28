Kevin's Weather Forecast

After a few showers this morning, look for decreasing cloudiness into this afternoon.
It will be windy with highs returning to the upper 70s to low 80s.
Overnight will be clear and cooler with less humid conditions.
Lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s.
Friday will start off sunny with some additional clouds later in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be very pleasant with highs near 80.
Expect dry and comfortable weather heading into the weekend with lots of sunshine.
We'll heat up next week with another chance for rain late on Monday.