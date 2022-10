Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will improve around 10 AM. Fog is expanding northward across Saginaw, Tuscola and Huron Counties and will contiue to do so until the fog lifts around 10 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&