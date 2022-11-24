 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

For the second day in a row, we've experienced very mild weather for this time of year.

Temperatures moved into the mid to upper 50s, making it feel more like late October than late November.

After a few evening showers, clouds will hang around, helping keep overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. 

Black Friday shopping will be just fine with morning clouds giving way to more sunshine later in the day.

A gusty southwest wind will bend around to the northwest, keeping wind chill values in the 30s.

We'll kick off our the weekend with lots of sunshine on Saturday.                     Expect another mild day with highs back into the mid 50s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Sunday.

