Kevin's Weather Forecast

Big changes are coming to mid-Michigan.
After eleven days in a row (including today) of above normal temperatures, sharply colder weather is poised to return.
Today will be the last mild day for a while.
Look for increasing cloudiness with highs around 60 ahead of a potent cold front that will send temperatures lower later this afternoon, as the front passes through.
Overnight will be partly cloudy and colder with lows around 32.
Our weekend starts off with lots of clouds, a few sprinkles or flurries and highs from the upper 30s to low 40s.
The rest of the weekend and all of next week will feel like early December with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A few more flurries are possible Sunday, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday.