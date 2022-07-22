 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon with hot temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A stray shower south is possible, otherwise partly cloudy overnight with lows near 70.

Morning clouds give way to lots of sunshine on Saturday to start our weekend with highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

It will feel more humid too.

Late night and early Sunday thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and hail.

We will monitor this potent system closely over the weekend.

By Sunday afternoon, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s behind a cold front.

