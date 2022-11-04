Kevin's Weather Forecast

An ALERT DAY is in effect for high wind gusts Saturday.
A strong low pressure system will swing through the Great Lakes and mid-Michigan Saturday.
Some wind gusts could approach 50 mph out of the south.
Spotty power outages and snapped tree limbs are possible.
Vehicles could get pushed around on west-east routes too.
Overnight will be cloudy with temperatures around 60 degrees. We should be in the mid 30s for lows this time of year.
Some showers are expected during the late afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 60s.
Keep in mind, low 50s are normal highs for early November.
Don't forget to set your clocks back on hour for Daylight Saving Time, officially at 2AM Sunday.
We'll end our weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.
Next week will start off a bit cooler with lots of sunshine.