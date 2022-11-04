 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south
with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 11 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Kevin's Weather Forecast

  • 0

An ALERT DAY is in effect for high wind gusts Saturday.

A strong low pressure system will swing through the Great Lakes and mid-Michigan Saturday.

Some wind gusts could approach 50 mph out of the south.

Spotty power outages and snapped tree limbs are possible.

Vehicles could get pushed around on west-east routes too.

Overnight will be cloudy with temperatures around 60 degrees.                      We should be in the mid 30s for lows this time of year.

Some showers are expected during the late afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 60s.

Keep in mind, low 50s are normal highs for early November.

Don't forget to set your clocks back on hour for Daylight Saving Time, officially at 2AM Sunday.

We'll end our weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week will start off a bit cooler with lots of sunshine. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you