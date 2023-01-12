 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Drizzle and fog will give way to lots of clouds with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning, then falling a few degrees later this afternoon.

A light wintry mix changes to snow showers overnight into Friday.

The Thumb could see an inch or two.

Everyone else just flurries or snow showers at times.

Colder weather returns on Friday with highs falling from the low 30s around midnight into the 20s with a gusty north wind.

Saturday starts off sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Dry weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Rain returns to start next week with temperatures returning into the 40s.

