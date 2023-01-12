Kevin's Weather Forecast

Drizzle and fog will give way to lots of clouds with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning, then falling a few degrees later this afternoon.
A light wintry mix changes to snow showers overnight into Friday.
The Thumb could see an inch or two.
Everyone else just flurries or snow showers at times.
Colder weather returns on Friday with highs falling from the low 30s around midnight into the 20s with a gusty north wind.
Saturday starts off sunny with highs in the low 30s.
Dry weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.
Rain returns to start next week with temperatures returning into the 40s.