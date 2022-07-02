Kevin's Weather Forecast

It will be a fantastic start to our July 4th holiday weekend.
We'll see lots of sunshine today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A west wind will turn to the northwest helping keep our humidity low.
Look for some scattered clouds tonight with comfortable overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Independence Day will be the hottest with a high around 90 degrees.
Our best chance for rain will be Tuesday morning.