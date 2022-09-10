Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for an increase in cloud cover later today with summer heat & humidity.
Temperatures will top out this afternoon in the low to mid 80s.
Our chances for some showers are better late tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday brings cooler low 70s behind a cold front.
Scattered rain & a few thunderstorms are likely.
Next week starts off cool with additional showers possible both Monday & Tuesday.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal, just in the upper 60s to low 70s.
After that, we break out into a lot of sunshine for the rest of the week with dry weather and highs returning into the low 80s.