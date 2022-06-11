Kevin's Weather Forecast

Morning sunshine will give way to more clouds with a few spotty rain showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight.
Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Overnight lows will dip to around 60 with spotty rain & thunderstorms.
Sunday will be a few degrees cooler as our wind shifts to the northwest.
A few early morning showers are possible and then partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Next week we'll crank up the heat with our first temperatures this month in the 80s and even 90s by mid-week.