Kevin's Weather Forecast

We kick off our holiday weekend with seasonal temperatures in the low 70s.
Morning sunshine will give way to some puffy clouds in the afternoon.
Some clouds hang around overnight with the chance of a few showers north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Sunday will be warmer with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
Memorial Day will be a sizzler with highs around 90 and lots of sunshine.
Our next chance of rain and a few thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.
Expect cooler weather to return by the end of the week.