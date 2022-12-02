Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for a lot of clouds today with wind speeds increasing.
Highs will top out in the upper 40s late tonight.
With a cold front pushing through overnight, temperatures will tumble to around 30 degrees during Saturday morning.
Wind chill values will hold in the upper teens to low 20s.
Any lingering showers early Saturday will turn to flurries.
Some clearing is possible later in the afternoon.
Sunday will be a brighter day with highs near 40 degrees.
Temperatures won't budge a whole lot through mid-week.
A few rain showers are possible Tuesday.