...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west
with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for a lot of clouds today with wind speeds increasing.

Highs will top out in the upper 40s late tonight.

With a cold front pushing through overnight, temperatures will tumble to around 30 degrees during Saturday morning.
Wind chill values will hold in the upper teens to low 20s.
Any lingering showers early Saturday will turn to flurries.
Some clearing is possible later in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a brighter day with highs near 40 degrees.
Temperatures won't budge a whole lot through mid-week.
A few rain showers are possible Tuesday.

