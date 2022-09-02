 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Heading into the holiday weekend, look for hot & humid weather this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and a mix of sun & clouds.

Tonight will be muggy & mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be another hot one & humid too.

A stray shower or thunderstorms is possible late in the afternoon into the evening hours ahead of a cold front with highs back in the mid 80s.

Behind the front on Sunday, our wind turns to the northeast, dragging in cooler air.

We'll have a lot of clouds with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Labor day will be warmer with more sunshine & highs from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

