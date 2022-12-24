Kevin's Weather Forecast

Bitterly cold air continues for Christmas Eve with highs in the mid teens, but wind chill values below zero for the day with a gusty west wind continuing.
Snow showers and flurries will dot our area too, with up to an inch or two possible by the end of the day, making for some slick roads.
Christmas will be very cold with mostly cloudy skies, a few flurries and highs near 20 degrees.
Temperatures moderate next week.
After some snow showers and very cold weather to start the week on Monday, we'll see milder weather return with highs in the 40s for the end of the week, along with some rain showers.