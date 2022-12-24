Kevin's Weather Forecast

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to 38
knots from the west with gusts up to 49 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low
water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 9 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the Inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10pm, levels
are 1 foot below low water datum and are forecast stay a foot
below the low water datum through most of tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Gusty winds and dangerous wind chills expected. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in less than an hour. Blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Westerly winds gusting to 40 MPH today will
create dangerous wind chills as low as 15 below zero. The
coldest wind chills are expected this morning, but remain below
zero through most of the day. Gusty winds may also produce
blowing snow, which can result in low visibility for travelers.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional
snow accumulations up to an inch today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Bitterly cold air continues for Christmas Eve with highs in the mid teens, but wind chill values below zero for the day with a gusty west wind continuing.

Snow showers and flurries will dot our area too, with up to an inch or two possible by the end of the day, making for some slick roads.

Christmas will be very cold with mostly cloudy skies, a few flurries and highs near 20 degrees.

Temperatures moderate next week.

After some snow showers and very cold weather to start the week on Monday, we'll see milder weather return with highs in the 40s for the end of the week, along with some rain showers.

