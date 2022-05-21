Kevin's Weather Forecast

Today is an ALERT DAYS for strong to severe thunderstorms.
High wind gusts and heavy downpours are possible as a cold front slowly moves through mid-Michigan.
Roads may accumulate water very quickly.
We'll start off the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Showers linger into Sunday morning before we dry out later in the day.
Look for afternoon temperatures just in the low 60s.
Even with a decent amount of sunshine, both Monday and Tuesday will be below normal with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Additional chances for rain returns mid-week with temperatures still struggling in the 60s.