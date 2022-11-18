 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds
up to 27 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 34 knots.
The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect
sustained winds up to 24 knots from the west with gusts up to
34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a
potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves
expected around 1 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 2 AM EST Sunday with the
largest waves expected around PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Weather Alert

...SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ROADS THIS MORNING...

Show showers early this morning and overnight have coated
untreated surfaces with a half inch to inch of snow. Snow showers
will also persist through the pre dawn hours this morning,
especially in and around Howell, Pontiac, Troy and Sterling
Heights. Drivers need to use caution this morning and be prepared
for snow covered roads and rapidly fluctuating visibilities.

Kevin's Weather Forecast

  • 0

For the 7th day in a row, we'll see sharply colder than normal weather.

It will feel like the middle of winter not only today, but on through the weekend.

Slick roads will start our Friday due to scattered snow showers, so please be extra careful.

Afternoon highs will fall well short of our normal mid 40s this time of year.

We'll only manage some low 30s with wind chill values in the upper teens to low 20s.

Some scattered flurries and snow showers are likely again today, especially along and south of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Minor additional accumulations under 2" are possible, especially along the 127 corridor.

This weekend will be even colder with highs only in the mid to upper 20s both Saturday & Sunday.

With a gusty southwest wind, it will feel like high single digits to low teens.

Extra protection will be needed for your hands, feet and head.

More snow showers are expected Saturday afternoon with minor additional accumulation under 1".

Thanksgiving week looks dry with temperatures moderating a bit into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

