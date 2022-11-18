Kevin's Weather Forecast

For the 7th day in a row, we'll see sharply colder than normal weather.
It will feel like the middle of winter not only today, but on through the weekend.
Slick roads will start our Friday due to scattered snow showers, so please be extra careful.
Afternoon highs will fall well short of our normal mid 40s this time of year.
We'll only manage some low 30s with wind chill values in the upper teens to low 20s.
Some scattered flurries and snow showers are likely again today, especially along and south of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Minor additional accumulations under 2" are possible, especially along the 127 corridor.
This weekend will be even colder with highs only in the mid to upper 20s both Saturday & Sunday.
With a gusty southwest wind, it will feel like high single digits to low teens.
Extra protection will be needed for your hands, feet and head.
More snow showers are expected Saturday afternoon with minor additional accumulation under 1".
Thanksgiving week looks dry with temperatures moderating a bit into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.