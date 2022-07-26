 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for another pleasant day across mid-Michigan.

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight won't be as cool, as we pick up a light southerly breeze.

Temperatures will bottom out near 60.

Ahead of a cold front, expect a few spotty showers or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours with highs back into the upper 70s to low 80s and a brisk southwest wind that will turn to the west.

A few showers could linger into Thursday

Drier and less humid weather will take us into the weekend.

