Large hail causes significant damage around Davison, Flint areas

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A powerful line of thunderstorms dumped large hail around the east side of Flint and the Davison area Thursday, causing significant damage.
Dozens of vehicles at the Todd Wenzel Buick GMC dealership on M-15 in Davison sustained damage hail stones that appeared to around tennis ball to softball size around 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Several vehicles at the Randy Wise auto dealership in Davison also sustained damage.
Residents in the area reported wind or hail damage to trees and homes in the area.
Most of Mid-Michigan was under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings while the storms moved through the region. ABC12 received numerous reports of large hail in Genesee County and a few reports of funnel clouds around the Flushing area.
The Genesee County 911 Communications Center listed 52 active incidents at 3:30 p.m., most of which were storm related.
Consumers Energy reported the following power outages at 3:40 p.m.
- Nearly 4,800 in Genesee County.
- More than 2,750 in Saginaw County.
- Nearly 1,600 in Shiawassee County.
The company's initial restoration time estimate was 8:30 p.m. Thursday for most customers in Mid-Michigan. That estimate is subject to change as crews survey the damage.