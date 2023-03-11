Light snow showers and flurries to end our weekend

We started our weekend off with some sunshine but still some below normal temperatures for this time of year.
Normal for mid-March should be in the low 40s.
Some light snow showers & flurries move in overnight.
There could be a few slick spots first thing Sunday morning.
With temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 30s, roads will just be wet.
Little to no accumulation is likely.
Monday brings some more snow showers with minor accumulations around an inch.
Once again, some of it will melt as the ground and roads will be above freezing.
Tuesday & Wednesday will be filled with sunshine.
Some rain showers are expected late Thursday night.
Rain is likely at this time for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
That rain will change over to rain & snow showers with falling temperatures later in the day.
We'll continue to track it and have updates throughout the week.