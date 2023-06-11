Light Steady Rain Today

Rain is on the radar this morning! First time in over 3 weeks. All of us will see light rain throughout a good portion of the day. We're looking at about 0.10 to 0.25 for many areas, with locally higher possible. Temperatures will stay in the 60s all day with a northeast wind.
Tonight, some lingering showers are possible, especially during the evening. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 50.
Monday should be mainly dry with some broken cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper-60s to near 70.
Our next chance for rain comes on Tuesday. Calling it scattered. There should be some good steady rain for some, but not all. Grand total on rainfall between now and Tuesday evening will likely exceed 0.50" for quite a few, but not guaranteed for everyone. Highs will still be in the 60s on Tuesday before warming back into the 70s mid to late in the week.