Lingering clouds will break up this afternoon

Northern and western parts of the area are seeing sunshine while southern and eastern portions of the area continue to see cloud cover early this afternoon. The trend through the late afternoon will be for the clouds to break up and we'll all see sunshine later this afternoon and evening. With a north wind 5 to 15 mph, we won't warm up much...highs only in the 65-to-70-degree range at best.
Tonight, skies will be clear with light winds. This is a favorable setup for a cool night with lows 40 to 45, which will likely end up being our coolest night since mid-June. With full sunshine Thursday, we'll make a nice recovery all the way into the lower-70s after a chilly start.
Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are expected Friday and for the entire holiday weekend. If there is one wrench in the forecast it's that a shower or thunderstorm is a low possibility on Saturday, especially across northern parts of the area. By and large, though, Labor Day weekend looks dry with summertime temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to near 90.