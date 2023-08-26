Lingering Humidity Today

We are starting of the morning with temperatures in the 60s and a little humidity in the air. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are anticipated for today with a low chance for some drizzle as a cold front moves through. A north wind will gradually bring in less humid air as the afternoon progresses. Highs only reach the lower-70s.
Tonight, skies will clear out and temperatures will drop all the way down into the upper-40s and lower-50s. This is certainly cool for this time of year considering the normal low is 57. Lots of sunshine is forecast on Sunday with highs also cool for this time of year in the upper-60s to lower-70s. The normal high is 79 for late August.
There won't be a whole lot of warming as we head through the week. In fact, highs are likely to stay in the upper-60s to mid-70s Monday through Thursday. Tuesday is our only chance for rain, with otherwise some sunshine expected this week. Overnight lows will range from the lower-40s to mid-50s, with the chilliest morning coming on Thursday. By Friday, we'll recover to highs back to near normal in the upper-70s.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland