Lingering showers then late day sun

Mostly Cloudy for much of the day with the sun making an appearance by late afternoon and evening. East of I-75 will see scattered showers today into the thumb. Further west towards U.S.- 127 will stay dry. Highs will be in the 60s with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, Clear skies are expected with lows in the mid-40s. For Sunday, we'll see sunshine with clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Highs will be warmer in the 70s.
For the week ahead, it's quiet with a lot of dry weather. The month of May so far is near normal temperature wise, but notably drier than normal. We'll see a good amount of sun with plentiful 70s for the week ahead. Tuesday should top 80.