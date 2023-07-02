Locally Heavy Rain

It is a humid start to the day with temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Highs will stay mainly in the 70s to perhaps near 80. Showers and some thunderstorms are likely. They will be slow moving, so expect heavy downpours with possible localized flooding. 1-2"+ of rain will be possible.
Tonight, the coverage of showers decreases, but there will still be some out there. Look for a warm and humid night with lows in the mid-60s. A few showers may linger on Monday with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower-80s.
Mostly Sunny, hot and humid conditions are expected for the 4th of July with highs near 90. Our next system will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday with Showers and Thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, so we'll keep an eye on this timeframe. We'll dry back out Friday and next Saturday with highs near 80.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland