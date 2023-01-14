Look for a quiet and dry start to our holiday weekend

Two weeks deep into January, and we've yet to have a day below normal for this time of year.
And, it looks like we could tack on another week of milder than normal weather.
We'll see a decent amount of sunshine today with highs from the upper 20s to low 30s.
Keep in mind 30 degrees is average for Flint with 29 degrees normal for Saginaw.
Clouds will return on Sunday with highs around 40 degrees.
Rain returns Monday evening with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Showers linger into Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.
Snow could return to mid-Michigan on Thursday.