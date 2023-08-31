Look for lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon

Sunny & pleasant weather continues today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Under a clear sky and a light wind, it will be another chilly night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday will be a bit warmer due to a southerly breeze.
Sunny weather dominates with highs near 80 degrees.
We'll kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Hotter and more humid weather is expected through Labor Day.
Look for lots of sunshine and highs from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Dry weather continues, with a chance of rain next Wednesday.