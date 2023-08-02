Look for seasonal temperatures today with extra clouds this afternoon

Today starts off with a lot of sunshine.
Some extra clouds will pop up this afternoon with seasonal temperatures in the low 80s.
Overnight lows will be a bit milder with low to mid 60s.
There is a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late Thursday ahead of a cold front.
It will be a hot & humid day with highs near 90 degrees.
The Storm Prediction Center has the Thumb and northern parts of the state in a Marginal Risk for an isolate severe storm with high wind gusts or hail.
Behind the cold front, temperatures cool off just a bit with lower humidity heading into the weekend.
Friday's highs will surround 80 degrees.
The weekend starts off dry but ends with a few late day showers.
Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.