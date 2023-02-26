Lots of sunshine for Sunday with highs in the 30s

We will see alot of sunshine today with high temperatures staying the 30s thanks to west-northwest wind at 5-15 MPH. The winds calm down a little tonight only to increase again tomorrow; this time out of the east-southeast 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
A wintry mix will move in after 10am tomorrow morning, so the morning commute is fine, but lunch time and the evening commute will be a slow go, especially for the Great Lakes Bay Region and points north. The I-69 corridor should be able to see a high of 35 by evening, so mainly wet roads for the evening commute.
Northern Bay and Midland counties (plus everywhere north of there) could see 3-7 inches of snow by Tuesday morning. Some freezing rain and sleet could mix in from time to time anywhere in the area Monday into Monday night.
Wednesday and Friday will also bring chances for rain or snow we'll keep an eye on this week.