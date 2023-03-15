Lots of sunshine the rest of the afternoon

We'll see lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.
Clouds will roll back in tonight into Thursday morning with lows in the mid 30s.
After a dry start to the day, rain moves in during the late afternoon to evening hours.
Temperatures will warm up to around 50 degrees.
Rain continues for at least the first half of the day on Friday for St. Patrick's Day, tapering off to showers later.
Temperatures fall from the mid to upper 40s with a blustery wind.
Saturday will feel like the middle of winter with highs in the upper 20s.
Snow showers will dance across mid-Michigan too, along with a stiff northerly wind.