Lots of Sunshine

Lots of sun is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will likely top out near 80 along the I-69 corridor to as warm as the mid-80s across northern parts of area. A wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH will allow even lakeshore communities to reach or exceed 80.
Clear skies most of tonight will precede the increase of clouds late and through the morning hours of tomorrow. Lows tonight will be near 60 with south-southwesterly winds 5 to 15 MPH. Showers and Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday. Confidence is high on timing being ~9am to ~3pm from WNW to ESE across the viewing area. Everyone should see rain during this timeframe, but rain won't be done for the day, after 3pm, though. While I do anticipate some sun Thursday evening, I also anticipate a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to still be in the area. Not everyone sees rain and lightning from these during the evening, but some areas likely will.
Furthermore, there is a Marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. The main line between 9am and 3pm is not likely to be severe with the main risk being lightning and pockets of heavy rain. Gusty winds and small hail can't be ruled out. The best chance, though, for perhaps an isolated severe thunderstorm warning being issued, though, would come after 3pm through the evening. This will be the best chance for an isolated damaging wind gust or a large hail report, despite storms being much more hit or miss.
Friday will be gorgeous with loads of sun and a comfy breeze as highs reach the mid-70s. Humidity will be building in over the weekend and this will carry into next week. Highs in the 80s are most likely and are in the forecast. Summer lovers, this weather coming up is for you!
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland