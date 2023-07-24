Mainly Dry and Warm

Monday Morning Storm Tracker 12 Forecast Update: Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday with Heat and Humidity Building in....
We will start off the work week with a lot of sunshine across mid-Michigan. Wildfire smoke will add a haze to the sky, but no air quality concerns. There is a low chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up during the late afternoon and early evening, but many areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the 82 to 86 degree range.
Tonight, we'll look for mostly clear skies with just a few stray clouds. Lows will drop into the 57 to 61 degree range.
For Tuesday, let's call it partly to mostly sunny. I have mentioned a slight chance of a storm again, but the threat is even lower than today, so just about everyone should stay dry. Humidity levels won't be too bad either just yet, but it will be warm with mid to upper-80s expected.
Humidity cranks up on Wednesday. Highs will also be near 90 degrees. We will likely see some sun, but the combination of heat, humidity, and a warm front could result in some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We are under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather at this time, so we will keep a close eye on Wednesday for possible strong to severe storms.
We can expect hot and humid conditions to last through at least Friday and possibly into parts of Saturday. Ultimately, a cold front will bring storm chances Friday and possibly Saturday and that will for sure knock out the heat and humidity by Sunday.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland