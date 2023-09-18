Mainly dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds is expected today

We are starting our Monday morning mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s. As we go through the day, we'll look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a low chance for some patchy light rain or drizzle, mainly confined to the thumb, but most of the day will be dry. Highs this afternoon will top out a little bit below our normal high of 73 in the mid to upper-60s thanks to a north-northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph.
We won't stay cooler than normal for the rest of the week ahead, though. Highs on Tuesday will climb to around 70, which is still ever so slightly below normal, but we'll warm above the average threshold beginning Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper-70s for the second half of this week all the way through the upcoming weekend.
Furthermore, very little if any rain is forecast over the next 7 days. We will have some clouds mixed in with the sun, especially on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. Worst case scenario, perhaps some drizzle or a couple brief light showers move through as a result of this warm front, but it looks insignificant. In fact, right now, I continue to favor dry conditions in the forecast. This is a great week to take advantage of dry and warm weather for any outdoor activities and work you may have planned.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland