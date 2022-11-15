Meet the new ABC12 Snow Tracker

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - ABC12 is introducing a new tool this winter that will alert viewers first on the timing, location and amounts when snowfall covers the region.
The ABC12 Snow Tracker bar will appear across the bottom of the screen during newscasts on Storm Tracker 12 Alert Days issued for snow.
The left side of the Snow Tracker is a reminder that it's an Alert Day. The middle portion will rotate through different areas expecting snow, displaying how much is forecast and the duration when it will fall.
ABC12 viewers will be able to tune in at any point in a newscast on snowfall Alert Days and get information about when it will be snowing and how much is coming to every neighborhood.