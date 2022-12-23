Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel.

The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including four separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.

Northbound I-75 was closed at the M-57 interchange in Clio after multiple semi-trucks crashed farther north in Saginaw County near Birch Run. Another semi-truck jackknifed on northbound I-75 at the Birch Run interchange.

The northbound lanes reopened around 3:40 p.m. after the crash was cleared.

Southbound I-75 was closed at the M-84 interchange between Saginaw and Bay City after a multiple vehicle crash.

Those crashes happened after northbound I-75 was closed between Clio and Birch Run earlier in the morning from from around 8:30 to 9:50 a.m. The freeway reopened less than a half hour before the semi jackknifed at Birch Run.

There was no timeline for when any of the closures along I-75 would reopen.

"Road crews will continue to clear snow, but at this time, icy conditions are creating unsafe roadways, and a number of tractor trailer crashes are resulting in full closures of roadways," Michigan State Police from Mid-Michigan posted on Twitter.

Police say high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks and box trucks are very susceptible to crashes due to icy roads high winds.

About 4 inches of snow fell around the Great Lakes Bay Region from Thursday evening through about noon on Friday. A flash freeze overnight left a coating of ice on area roadways.

At the same time, winds were gusting around 5 mph on Friday afternoon. That created near whiteout conditions across Mid-Michigan, which led to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals in Mid-Michigan:

Auburn -- 5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

Durand -- 3 inches as of 8 a.m.

Frankenmuth -- 3 inches as of 7:45 a.m.

Goodrich -- 1.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Huron County -- 1 inch as of 6:30 a.m.

Lapeer -- 2.6 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

Owosso -- 3.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

Linden -- 1.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

Oil City in Midland County -- 4.4 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

MBS International Airport -- 3.2 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Saginaw -- 3.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord issued a Blizzard Warning for the northern Lower Peninsula north of Arenac and Gladwin counties for Friday and Saturday. That was downgraded to a Winter Storm Warning on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Metro Detroit issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Mid-Michigan south of Saginaw Bay from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

The Storm Tracker 12 team expects more scattered snow showers, which will be blown around by continued high winds, on Friday night. Driving conditions will remain poor Friday night and through Saturday.

Wind chills will remain below zero most of that time, as well.

Scattered lake effect snow showers are expected Saturday with minor accumulations. However, high winds will persist and cause near whiteout conditions at times while roads will remain slippery.

Some sunshine mixed with snow flurries are expected on Christmas Day. High temperatures will stay in the upper teens to low 20s with lighter winds.