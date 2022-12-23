Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult.
Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce
visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may
bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills remaining around 20 degrees below zero
this evening through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch
late tonight into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways

  • 0

At least six trucks and vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 near M-84 between Bay City and Saginaw.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel.

The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including four separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.

Northbound I-75 was closed at the M-57 interchange in Clio after multiple semi-trucks crashed farther north in Saginaw County near Birch Run. Another semi-truck jackknifed on northbound I-75 at the Birch Run interchange.

The northbound lanes reopened around 3:40 p.m. after the crash was cleared.

Southbound I-75 was closed at the M-84 interchange between Saginaw and Bay City after a multiple vehicle crash.

Those crashes happened after northbound I-75 was closed between Clio and Birch Run earlier in the morning from  from around 8:30 to 9:50 a.m. The freeway reopened less than a half hour before the semi jackknifed at Birch Run.

There was no timeline for when any of the closures along I-75 would reopen.

"Road crews will continue to clear snow, but at this time, icy conditions are creating unsafe roadways, and a number of tractor trailer crashes are resulting in full closures of roadways," Michigan State Police from Mid-Michigan posted on Twitter.

Police say high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks and box trucks are very susceptible to crashes due to icy roads high winds.

Michigan State Police are reporting very poor visibility and slippery roads around Huron County.

About 4 inches of snow fell around the Great Lakes Bay Region from Thursday evening through about noon on Friday. A flash freeze overnight left a coating of ice on area roadways.

At the same time, winds were gusting around 5 mph on Friday afternoon. That created near whiteout conditions across Mid-Michigan, which led to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals in Mid-Michigan:

  • Auburn -- 5 inches as of 6:30 a.m. 
  • Durand -- 3 inches as of 8 a.m.
  • Frankenmuth -- 3 inches as of 7:45 a.m.
  • Goodrich -- 1.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.
  • Huron County -- 1 inch as of 6:30 a.m.
  • Lapeer -- 2.6 inches as of 6:30 a.m.
  • Owosso -- 3.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.
  • Linden -- 1.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.
  • Oil City in Midland County -- 4.4 inches as of 7:30 a.m.
  • MBS International Airport -- 3.2 inches as of 7:30 a.m.
  • Saginaw -- 3.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Michigan State Police show difficult driving conditions with whiteouts in the Thumb.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord issued a Blizzard Warning for the northern Lower Peninsula north of Arenac and Gladwin counties for Friday and Saturday. That was downgraded to a Winter Storm Warning on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Metro Detroit issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Mid-Michigan south of Saginaw Bay from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

The Storm Tracker 12 team expects more scattered snow showers, which will be blown around by continued high winds, on Friday night. Driving conditions will remain poor Friday night and through Saturday.

Wind chills will remain below zero most of that time, as well.

Scattered lake effect snow showers are expected Saturday with minor accumulations. However, high winds will persist and cause near whiteout conditions at times while roads will remain slippery.

Some sunshine mixed with snow flurries are expected on Christmas Day. High temperatures will stay in the upper teens to low 20s with lighter winds.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you