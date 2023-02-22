Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are urging residents to prepare for a potentially dangerous winter storm Wednesday and Thursday.

The northern part of Mid-Michigan could receive nearly a foot of snow while the Flint area and counties along I-69 could see a quarter-inch of ice accumulation, which may lead to tree damage and power outages.

"With potentially dangerous winter weather on the way, it is important to prepare and be ready ahead of time to keep yourself, your family and your neighbors safe," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The State of Michigan is closely watching conditions as they develop and taking action to prepare for winter weather impacts."

Mid-Michigan received some light scattered snow showers early Wednesday morning, but the biggest effects from the storm system are expected in the afternoon hours into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Mid-Michigan from noon Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday in the southern part of the region and through 7 p.m. north of Saginaw Bay.

A rare Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday for areas to the south, including Oakland and Livingston counties, where a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team says snow moved into Mid-Michigan by midday on Wednesday. Snowfall will change over to freezing rain and sleet during the afternoon in counties along the I-69 corridor.

Snowfall totals will increase and freezing rain totals will decrease toward the north. Precipitation is expected to fall all as snow in the northern part of Mid-Michigan, where 6 to more than 10 inches of snow is possible.

These higher snowfall totals are also possible in the northern Thumb region.

Heavy snowfall could come at 1 inch per hour at times, which would result in reduced visibility on the roads. Precipitation becomes lighter and more scattered for most after midnight, but snow will continue north of Saginaw Bay into Thursday afternoon.

In the Flint area, about a quarter-inch of ice and 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely. The Great Lakes Bay Region will receive about one-tenth of an inch of ice and 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Roads will be slippery across Mid-Michigan regardless of what precipitation falls and authorities are asking motorists to travel only when absolutely necessary. Trips should be rescheduled or postponed whenever possible.

"We have enjoyed an unusually sunny February, but we are now reminded that it is still winter here in Michigan," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police. "With this potentially dangerous storm hitting across the state, we advise all Michiganders to take precautions and avoid non-essential travel when possible."

He offered the following tips for drivers who must travel during the storm:

Give snowplows plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

Keep tires at the recommended pressure and routinely check them during cold weather.

Make sure the windshield washer fluid is full and keep wiper blades in good working order.

Wash vehicles often to make them more visible for other motorists.

Michigan law requires vehicles to be free of ice and snow from all lights, windows and the license plate.

Check all lights and replace when necessary.

Keep an emergency kit with batteries, a radio, a flashlight, a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a shovel, blankets, a first aid kit, nonperishable food, and bottled water.

Weather conditions also will vary across Mid-Michigan after the storm. Temperatures will struggle to reach 30 north of Saginaw Bay and may top 40 degrees in counties along the I-69 corridor on Thursday.

Winds will gust to around 40 mph on Thursday.

All of Mid-Michigan will plunge into much colder weather on Friday with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around -5 to -15 degrees. High temperatures likely won't reach 20 degrees in much of the region.

"We will continue working hard to protect the health and safety of Michiganders and are grateful for the dedicated first responders working to keep Michiganders safe this weekend," Whitmer said.