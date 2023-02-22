Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for winter storm

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

...VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AS WINTRY MIX
CONTINUES...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue
between the I-69 and M-59 corridors through the early
afternoon. Snow and sleet are expected to be the primary
precipitation types closer to the I-69 corridor, with freezing
rain and sleet closer to the M-59 corridor. Snow may also
occasionally mix in at times closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Snow and sleet accumulation will
generally remain under 1 inch through 3 PM, although locally
higher amounts will be possible closer to I-69.

* Ice accretion up to one tenth of an inch will be possible
through 3 PM, with locally higher amounts possible. Accretion
will be most prevalent on elevated surfaces, but will become
increasingly common on untreated roadways, bridges, exit ramps,
overpasses, and other untreated surfaces such as sidewalks and
parking lots.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Moderate icing and snow may lead to slippery roads
particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. Treated
roads may become difficult to travel in areas where heavier ice
accretion rates and snow accumulation occur.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in pink for all of Mid-Michigan and an Ice Storm Warning in purple for areas to the south covering Feb. 22 and 23, 2023.

February 22nd, 2023 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are urging residents to prepare for a potentially dangerous winter storm Wednesday and Thursday.

The northern part of Mid-Michigan could receive nearly a foot of snow while the Flint area and counties along I-69 could see a quarter-inch of ice accumulation, which may lead to tree damage and power outages.

"With potentially dangerous winter weather on the way, it is important to prepare and be ready ahead of time to keep yourself, your family and your neighbors safe," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The State of Michigan is closely watching conditions as they develop and taking action to prepare for winter weather impacts."

Mid-Michigan received some light scattered snow showers early Wednesday morning, but the biggest effects from the storm system are expected in the afternoon hours into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Mid-Michigan from noon Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday in the southern part of the region and through 7 p.m. north of Saginaw Bay.

A rare Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday for areas to the south, including Oakland and Livingston counties, where a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team says snow moved into Mid-Michigan by midday on Wednesday. Snowfall will change over to freezing rain and sleet during the afternoon in counties along the I-69 corridor.

Snowfall totals will increase and freezing rain totals will decrease toward the north. Precipitation is expected to fall all as snow in the northern part of Mid-Michigan, where 6 to more than 10 inches of snow is possible.

These higher snowfall totals are also possible in the northern Thumb region.

Heavy snowfall could come at 1 inch per hour at times, which would result in reduced visibility on the roads. Precipitation becomes lighter and more scattered for most after midnight, but snow will continue north of Saginaw Bay into Thursday afternoon.

In the Flint area, about a quarter-inch of ice and 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely. The Great Lakes Bay Region will receive about one-tenth of an inch of ice and 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Roads will be slippery across Mid-Michigan regardless of what precipitation falls and authorities are asking motorists to travel only when absolutely necessary. Trips should be rescheduled or postponed whenever possible.

"We have enjoyed an unusually sunny February, but we are now reminded that it is still winter here in Michigan," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police. "With this potentially dangerous storm hitting across the state, we advise all Michiganders to take precautions and avoid non-essential travel when possible."

He offered the following tips for drivers who must travel during the storm:

  • Give snowplows plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.
  • Keep tires at the recommended pressure and routinely check them during cold weather.
  • Make sure the windshield washer fluid is full and keep wiper blades in good working order.
  • Wash vehicles often to make them more visible for other motorists.
  • Michigan law requires vehicles to be free of ice and snow from all lights, windows and the license plate.
  • Check all lights and replace when necessary.
  • Keep an emergency kit with batteries, a radio, a flashlight, a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a shovel, blankets, a first aid kit, nonperishable food, and bottled water.

Weather conditions also will vary across Mid-Michigan after the storm. Temperatures will struggle to reach 30 north of Saginaw Bay and may top 40 degrees in counties along the I-69 corridor on Thursday.

Winds will gust to around 40 mph on Thursday.

All of Mid-Michigan will plunge into much colder weather on Friday with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around -5 to -15 degrees. High temperatures likely won't reach 20 degrees in much of the region.

"We will continue working hard to protect the health and safety of Michiganders and are grateful for the dedicated first responders working to keep Michiganders safe this weekend," Whitmer said.

