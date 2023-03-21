Michigan's annual tornado drill happening Wednesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - This is just a drill ... and it's totally voluntary.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is planning the annual statewide tornado drill for Wednesday. Residents are urged to think about preparations for a twister at 1 p.m.

Capt. Kevin Sweeney, the deputy state director of emergency management, said this year's drill comes near the one-year anniversary of an EF3 tornado that tore through the Gaylord area.

"It serves as an important reminder to take steps now to prepare and create a plan to protect your home, your family, and your pets," he said.

The National Weather Service says Michigan averages about 15 confirmed tornadoes each year. An EF2 tornado hit parts of Shiawassee and Genesee counties just over four years ago in March 2019.

"This drill gives people a chance to make a plan and put it to the test, so we are all better prepared when a disaster strikes," Sweeney said.

Wednesday's voluntary drill falls during the week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week. The drill offers a chance for businesses, organizations, families and residents to prepare for tornadoes.

During the drill at 1 p.m., some counties and townships around Michigan will activate their severe weather sirens. Radio and television stations also will broadcast simulated alerts.

Michigan State Police offer the following advice to be ready for a tornado: