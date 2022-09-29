Mid-Michigan organization steps up for Hurricane Ian relief effort

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - As search and rescue efforts continue in Florida following Hurricane Ian, volunteers across the country are preparing to head to the Sunshine State to help with relief efforts.
A Flushing-area man is preparing to make the trip south to help Floridians rebuild following the devastating hurricane.
Just looking at all of the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, it's going to take weeks, months or longer to clean up following the powerful storm. Mid-Michigan residents are stepping up to offer a helping hand.
"I see a need for it," said Rob LoRee of the nonprofit STORM Search and Rescue Disaster Relief.
Once search and rescue operations wrap up in the region, he'll be there to help with relief efforts.
"We're on standby really because we don't know what kind of infrastructure is going to be available after the storm comes through," LoRee said. "And so we're basically just waiting."
He said there are teams from STORM spread out across the South ready to help. Those plans could even change as remnants of the powerful storm continue to threaten other parts of the U.S.
"Sending various search and rescue teams out into the area right to this morning," LoRee said. "They were headed towards the Fort Myers area. Last night or yesterday, they were working in the Collier and Naples area. They're moving farther south because that's where they got hurt harder, and we tend to go to the harder hit areas."
Collier County is one of the areas the 55-year-old Army veteran says he'll respond to. His nonprofit has responded to other large scale weather events like Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Florence just to name a few.
"We bring semis of stuff -- about hundreds of thousands of dollars of stuff a day," LoRee said.
That includes cleaning kits, hygiene kits, blankets, food, water, baby diapers, baby formula and more.
"You name it, if they need it, we get it," LoRee said. "We find a resource and we find a way to get it."
He plans on leaving either Thursday evening or Friday to head south into Florida.