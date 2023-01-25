Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday.

School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes.

Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged from more than 7 inches around Metro Detroit to around 2 inches in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Bishop International Airport in Flint reported 2.5 inches at 4 p.m. as snow continued falling.

Columbiaville and Ortonville both picked up about 3.5 inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon. Continued snowfall into Wednesday evening will drive totals a bit higher.

Low temperatures Wednesday night will fall to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Thursday will be cloudy with afternoon temperatures from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some flurries are possible from time to time during the day Thursday.

Another weak clipper pushes into Mid-Michigan late Friday, bringing a little more snow. Then there's another chance for accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday.

Colder temperatures are on tap for this weekend and next week.